Thompson and K-State open with 24-7 win over Stanford

Wildcats

  • Stanford wide receiver Elijah Higgins (6) is stopped from gaining yardage after a catch as Kansas State defensive back Ekow Boye-Doe (25) and Daniel Green (22) close in during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (7) throws a pass to running back Deuce Vaughn (22) in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Stanford in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) carries the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Stanford in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (7) scrambles out of the pocket in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Stanford in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee (18) is pressured by Stanford defensive end Aaron Armitage (97) and others as he prepares to throw a pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) is cheered on by wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) as Vaughn sprints past Stanford cornerback Ethan Bonner (13) on his way to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Stanford linebacker Duke Reeder (52) helps defend as Kansas State wide receiver Phillip Brooks (88) returns a punt in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Stanford in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kansas State sixth-year quarterback Skylar Thompson ran for two touchdowns and the Wildcats opened the season with a 24-7 win over Stanford.

Deuce Vaughn sprinted 59 yards for a touchdown and finished with 124 yards rushing on 13 carries for the Wildcats, who finished last season with a five-game losing streak.

Stanford’s only score came on its final offensive snap, when Tanner McKee threw a 14-yard touchdowns pass to Brycen Treymayne.

The Cardinal had won their last four games in 2020. K-State had lost its last five games. Thompson missed the last seven games a year ago with a shoulder injury.

