WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the Kansas State Wildcats prepared for the Big 12 Championship game against TCU on Saturday, loyal fans also made the trip.

Thousands of K-State fans rode the purple wave down to Texas. Village Travel offered a Big 12 Championship Package. The bus left from Wichita on Friday.

On that bus was a family from Manhattan. They are season ticket holders and went to every home game this season, but they said there is just something different about a conference championship game.

“We’re ready for the weekend,” Marsha Rentas said. “The big weekend. We’re proud of the players. We’re proud of the coach. They’ve all done such a fantastic job of training and getting ready for the game and just excited to go down there and play in the game.”

Win or lose, the Wildcats are likely to play in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The Rentas family says they are already making plans. Village Travel says it is working on a package deal to get fans down there.