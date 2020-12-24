Three Wildcats named to AP All-Big 12 teams

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State defensive linemen Wyatt Hubert and Drew Wiley, in addition to running back Deuce Vaughn, have been named to the Associated Press All-Big 12 teams, the organization announced Thursday.

Hubert was named to the first team by the AP for a second-straight year, while Wiley and Vaughn were each second-team performers. Vaughn was listed twice on the second team, both as a running back and as an all-purpose player. He is one of just three Wildcat since 2013 to be named an All-Big 12 performer by the Associated Press at two positions in the same season, joining Tyler Lockett (2013 and 2014) and D.J. Reed (2017).

A product of Topeka, Kansas, Hubert is ranked third in the Big 12 and 16th nationally with 8.5 sacks, while he is fifth in the league in tackles for loss with 13.0. Having declared for the NFL Draft, Hubert finished his time in Manhattan tied for eighth in school history in career sacks with 20.0.

A first-time starter in 2020, Wiley put together his best season as a Wildcat with 24 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. A senior, Wiley is tied for 10th in the Big 12 in sacks and 13th in tackles for loss. His totals behind the line were the most by a Wildcat interior defensive lineman since 2017.

A native of Round Rock, Texas, Vaughn set four K-State freshman records, including rushing yards (642) and all-purpose yards (1,221) as he is third in the Big 12 in both categories. He is one of just two players in the nation to tally at least 600 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards this season, the other being Clemson senior running back Travis Etienne.