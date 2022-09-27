KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-based TICO Sports is helping the Kansas State Wildcats celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by broadcasting three upcoming football games in Spanish.

“This is something that we have talked about for some time, and I appreciate our partners at K-State Sports Properties working with TICO Sports to make this a reality for our fans,” Athletic Director Gene Taylor said.

TICO Sports provides Spanish language broadcast for the Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings, as well as the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Kansas Jayhawks at the college level.

“The Tico K-State inaugural broadcast team will include current Wildcat students and alum for the 2022 season,” TICO Sports President CiCi Rojas said. “We look forward to collaborating with K-State to continue to identify talented bilingual sports-minded students that will create a quality, colorful, and informative broadcast.”

TICO Sports will broadcast the Wildcats’ matchups against Texas Tech on Oct. 1, Oklahoma State on Oct. 29 and Texas on Nov. 5.

The Spanish broadcasts can be found on the TICO Sports and K-State Sports websites.