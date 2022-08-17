MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – K-State will kick off the 2022 football season at home against South Dakota on Sept. 3 at 6 p.m.

The Wildcats will have three home games before they hit the road for a short trip to Norman, Okla.

The schedule has seven home games through the end of November. K-State will host KU for the Sunflower Showdown on Nov. 26.

K-STATE SCHEDULE