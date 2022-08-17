MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – K-State will kick off the 2022 football season at home against South Dakota on Sept. 3 at 6 p.m.
The Wildcats will have three home games before they hit the road for a short trip to Norman, Okla.
The schedule has seven home games through the end of November. K-State will host KU for the Sunflower Showdown on Nov. 26.
K-STATE SCHEDULE
|Date
|Time
|At
|Opponent
|Television
|Sept. 3
(Saturday)
|6 p.m.
|Home
|South Dakota
|Sept. 10
(Saturday)
|11 a.m.
|Home
|Missouri
|Sept. 17
(Saturday)
|2 p.m.
|Home
|Tulane
|Sept. 24
(Saturday)
|Away
|Oklahoma
|Oct. 1
(Saturday)
|Home
|Texas Tech
|Oct. 8
(Saturday)
|Away
|Iowa State
|Oct. 22
(Saturday)
|Away
|TCU
|Oct. 29
(Saturday)
|Home
|Oklahoma State
|Nov. 5
(Saturday)
|Home
|Texas
|Nov. 12
(Saturday)
|Away
|Baylor
|Nov. 19
(Saturday)
|Away
|West Virginia
|Nov. 26
(Saturday)
|Home
|Kansas