MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – K-State will kick off the 2022 football season at home against South Dakota on Sept. 3 at 6 p.m.

The Wildcats will have three home games before they hit the road for a short trip to Norman, Okla.

The schedule has seven home games through the end of November. K-State will host KU for the Sunflower Showdown on Nov. 26.

K-STATE SCHEDULE

DateTimeAtOpponentTelevision
Sept. 3
(Saturday)		6 p.m.HomeSouth DakotaBig 12 Now
Sept. 10
(Saturday)		11 a.m.HomeMissouriESPN2
Sept. 17
(Saturday)		2 p.m.HomeTulaneBig 12 Now
Sept. 24
(Saturday)		AwayOklahoma
Oct. 1
(Saturday)		HomeTexas Tech
Oct. 8
(Saturday)		AwayIowa State
Oct. 22
(Saturday)		AwayTCU
Oct. 29
(Saturday)		HomeOklahoma State
Nov. 5
(Saturday)		HomeTexas
Nov. 12
(Saturday)		AwayBaylor
Nov. 19
(Saturday)		AwayWest Virginia
Nov. 26
(Saturday)		HomeKansas