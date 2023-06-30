LYNDON, Kan. (KSNT) — One of the best high school football players in the state of Kansas announced his commitment on Thursday.

Lyndon High School’s Kaedin Massey will play college football at Kansas State University.

The 6-foot-8 offensive lineman is the top-ranked prospect in Kansas for the class of 2024, according to 247 Sports. He’s ranked No. 4 in the state in their composite rankings.

Massey will be a senior at Lyndon this fall. He picked K-State over Ole Miss, Nebraska and Oklahoma, who were also in his top four. He also had offers from Michigan State, KU, Iowa State, Missouri, Minnesota and others.

“I love the coaches. I love the program,” Massey said. “I spent a good time with some of the other recruits. I got along with them greatly. The academic side was what I wanted it to be. This just seemed to be the right decision. Stay home.”

He says he spent time with freshman quarterback Avery Johnson and senior offensive lineman Cooper Beebe on his visit to K-State. Seeing how offensive line coach Conor Riley has been able to develop his players also weighed into his decision.

It’s the second straight year that K-State has secured a commitment from the top-ranked 247 prospect in Kansas. Last year, 4-star quarterback Avery Johnson chose to be a Wildcat.