Two K-State legends will be inducted into the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Bill Snyder of the Kansas State Wildcats watches from the sideline during the second half of a 14-7 loss to Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Former K-State head coach Bill Snyder and quarterback Jonathan Beasley are two of the seven newest members of the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame.

Snyder is the only coach in this year’s group. They join an elite group of 78 men and women who have shaped the traditions of college football and the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

Each Hall of Fame member receives a personalized bronze statue that features the likeness of a 1930s football player, the era the Cotton Bowl Classic was founded.

The enshrinement ceremony is Tuesday, Oct. 5, at AT&T Stadium.