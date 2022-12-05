WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State will face Alabama at the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

If you want to travel for that game in New Orleans, area travel agencies are already gearing up.

Village Tours in Wichita is offering a motorcoach package for five days. The tour will leave on Dec. 28 for a five-day trip. Prices range from around $1,579 per person.

WHAT’S INCLUDED IN THE PACKAGE: