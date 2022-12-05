WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State will face Alabama at the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
If you want to travel for that game in New Orleans, area travel agencies are already gearing up.
Village Tours in Wichita is offering a motorcoach package for five days. The tour will leave on Dec. 28 for a five-day trip. Prices range from around $1,579 per person.
WHAT’S INCLUDED IN THE PACKAGE:
- Round-trip Motorcoach Tour from Wichita to New Orleans – Lodging near Boardwalk casinos in Shreveport on night 1
- Three nights near French Quarter in New Orleans (Wyndham or similar property)
- Walking distance to the stadium
- Guided tour of New Orleans
- Mardi Gras World admission
- WWII Museum admission
- Lodging in Ft. Worth on night 5
- Group dinner in New Orleans
- Hotel breakfasts – Optional Sugar Bowl ticket
- Souvenir tour luggage tags – On-site tour staff
- All taxes and gratuities included