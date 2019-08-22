Walker Lands on Hendricks Award List for Third Time

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Following the third NCAA Tournament appearance in the last four seasons for K-State women’s basketball, head coach Jeff Mittie has agreed to a two-year contract extension through 2023-24 season, Director of Athletics Gene Taylor announced on Friday (August 16). The extension was unanimously approved by the K-State Athletics, Inc., Board of Directors.

“Coach Mittie and his staff have done an outstanding job with our women’s basketball program,” Taylor said. “He conducts his program with integrity and class and is widely respected across the nation as a leader and basketball coach. Coming off last season’s NCAA Tournament appearance, this extension allows Coach Mittie and his staff to build upon their success over the next five years.”