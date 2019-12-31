Wildcats look to win against Navy in Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KSNW) – K-State will face Navy this afternoon in the Liberty Bowl.

Navy is 10-2 and attempting to match a program record for single-season victories a year after just three wins. Kansas State has bounced back from a 5-7 season to go 8-4 in its first year under coach Chris Klieman.

The Wildcats have a chance for nine wins against Navy. The team understands the importance of the game going forward for recruiting and the history of the program.

“It would finish the chapter, finish the story, we talk about the journey we’ve been on, one more chapter, one more story to write with our seniors, and we know it’s going to be a difficult task, but you know if we continue to prepare, give us a great chance to be successful but without question, it would end the journey,” said coach Chris Klieman.

“You know the last game of the season, ending it off right is definitely a big key especially going into the offseason, you know ending the season at nine and four would be so much better than eight and five, definitely helps with recruiting and stuff like that so this is a crucial game for us, and you know Navy is definitely a good football team,” said K-State defensive end Wyatt Huber, sophomore.

The K-State and Navy game will be at 2:45 p.m. on ESPN.

Before the game on Monday, K-State fans lined Beale Street. The team sold out of their allotted 8,000 tickets.

