WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Tylor Perry hit a stepback three-pointer with seconds remaining in overtime as Kansas State University downed Villanova, 72-71.

Perry would finish the game with 10 points, but it was the play of Arthur Kaluma that drove the Wildcats’ scoring machine on Tuesday.

Kaluma finished with 26 points to go along with nine rebounds and four assists.

The overtime win comes on the heels of another overtime win for the Wildcats against North Alabama, a game that was also won by just one point, 75-74.

As a team, the Wildcats shot 49.2% from the field and 36.4% from three. Villanova outrebounded the Cats by eight, 42-34, and won the turnover battle, forcing 15 K-State turnovers while committing 11 of their own.

Heading into halftime, Kansas State had a lot to be happy with. The team was up eight, 33-25. But Villanova stormed back to force the extra period.

Up next, Kansas State will hit the road to play LSU. That game is slated for Dec. 9 at 12:30 p.m.