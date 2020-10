MANHATTAN, KS – NOVEMBER 30: Wide receiver Joshua Youngblood #23 of the Kansas State Wildcats rushes up field against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State sophomore wide receiver Joshua Youngblood has entered the transfer portal a source within the program has confirmed to KSNT News.

Youngblood was a 2020 preseason All-Big 12 selection and was selected as an All-American as a kick returner last season by ESPN, The Athletic, and CBS Sports.

Youngblood played in just two games this season with zero catches and 3 rushing yards.