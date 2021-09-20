Wind Surge load up and head out for the playoffs against Northwest Arkansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – We knew last week the Wind Surge were playoff bound, but that became a reality on Monday as the team loaded up their buses and departed for Springdale, AK to start a best of five series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals Tuesday night.

Wichita ended their regular season with 69-51 record, the best in the league which clinched the top seed in the two team playoff.

“This is exciting. Honestly we have a good group of guys, with really good arms and some power in the lineup and it’s been a good run. Hopefully we keep it going,” said Wind Surge outfielder Trey Cabbage.

The first two games of the Championship Series start at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday in Springdale. Games three, four (if necessary) and five (if necessary) will be played in Wichita at Riverfront Stadium.

Game three is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.