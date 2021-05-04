Wind Surge open season with 2-0 win in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MO. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge opened their inaugural season with a 2-0 win on the road against the Springfield Cardinals.

The Wind Surge and Cardinals played a pitchers’ duel for seven innings on opening night and in the eighth inning the Wind Surge scratched out four hits and scored a pair of runs.

Wichita’s Damak Tomscha started the attack with an infield hit and scored the first run in Surge history on a two out base hit from Mark Contreras. Andrew Bechtold added the second run with an RBI single to right field to extend the lead to 2-0.

Tom Hackimer pitched two innings to earn the win and Yennier Cano worked a scoreless ninth inning for the save. Wichita defeated Springfield 2-0 for its first win in franchise history. Four Wind Surge pitchers delivered a shutout, punching out 14 Cardinals in the win.

Josh Winder started and worked four and two third innings and six strikeouts. The Wind Surge defense picked up an outfield assist in the seventh to keep the game scoreless and had a pair of caught stealing’s.

Gilberto Celestino delivered the first hit in Wind Surge history with a first inning single. Aaron Whitefield had a pair of hits in the win for Wichita,

Dalton Roach took the loss for Springfield pitching three innings.

NOTES- Opening night in Springfield had a limited capacity and the attendance was 2,092. Surge infielder Peter Mooney is the only player to have played for the New Orleans franchise. He was a member of the Zephyrs in 2016, and Baby Cakes in 2017 and 2018.

COMING UP: Wichita will continue the season opening six game road-trip on Wednesday in Springfield. Wichita will start LH Bryan Sammons against RH Andre Pallante at 6:35p.m.