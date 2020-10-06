With postponed game, Chiefs fans celebrate primetime win Monday night at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans were not bothered by the 27-hour delay playing the New England Patriots Monday night.

Many told FOX4 they preferred watching their team win in primetime.

The game was pushed back to Monday after positive COVID-19 tests on both sides of the ball, including Pats quarterback Cam Newton.

“Our players are definitely ready for anything though,” Chiefs fan Shawn Taylor said. “They can handle any spotlight they need. They’re ready for it.”

Randy Widener has been to every game since 1992.

At 58, he says COVID-19 is a concern, but that the team has done enough to keep people safe.

“The stadium can only do what they can do,” Widener said. “At the end, it’s up to the fans to do their part, the stadium is doing its part.”

Ben Hammond’s group agreed. He’s from KC, but came into town from Jacksonville, Florida.

“The virus is what it is, but we trust the process and what the Chiefs implemented, same with the Patriots,” Hammond said. “We’re very comfortable being here. We got our masks, we’re ready to go, we’re ready to social distance.”

The Chiefs host the Raiders Sunday then fly to Buffalo the following Thursday to play the Bills.