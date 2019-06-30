Wizards finish regular season undefeated

WICHITA, Kan. – – In their first season in the Minor League Basketball Association, the Wichita Wizards have put on quite a show.

Coming into their final regular season home game, the team kept up their winning ways.

The Wizards snagged their 12th regular season win, defeating the Midwest All-Stars, 135-110 at Friends University.

Head coach Jermaine Brown says it has taken a total team effort to get to this point.

“It’s a great feeling, I love what these guys have accomplished, like I said, they work hard and they deserve this, it’s not just me, it’s the hard work they put in, on and off the court,” said Brown.

Brown says the team will rest up and get ready for when the playoffs start up on July 13th.