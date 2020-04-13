Wizards shoot for spot in the ‘The Basketball Tournament’ this Summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Wizards were looking to build on their 14-1 record in their second season in the Minor League Basketball Association (MLBA).

Like many other team in leagues across the country, they are in a holding pattern due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

With their season on hold and possibly in doubt, the Wizards are taking another avenue to try and hit the hardwood.

On Saturday, owner Mark Creed took to various social media platforms to announce the team had put their name in the hat to participate in ‘The Basketball Tournament’ (TBT) this Summer.

The TBT made its way to Wichita for the first time last Summer. The Wichita Regional showcased several teams, including alumni squads from Wichita State, Kansas and Kansas State.

It was another team, Sideline Cancer, that the Wizards actually scrimmaged against before the team played in the TBT.

“They have been very supportive of us ever since they finished in the TBT, like I say, we call, I call all times of the night picking their brains and they actually helped us do this,” said Jermaine Brown, Wizards head coach.

Now, the Wizards are looking to be one of the eight teams to play in the Wichita Regional in 2020.

With the WSU alumni team, the Aftershocks, as the host of the regional here, Brown feels have two teams from the Air Capital will add to the excitement.

“I know what it is going to mean for the city, it is guys that played in Wichita, high school ball and then with Wichita State and the great tradition those guys have, it’ll be a great show for the fans and the community of Wichita, to see all of these Wichita guys play on a big state,” said Brown.

If the TBT goes on as scheduled and the Wizards make it in, Creed and company believe they’ll stand a pretty good chance against the competition.

“I feel like we might have a little bit of an edge because we play so much together, even in the off-season, the players have great chemistry,” said Creed.

The TBT is a $2 million winner take all tournament. The Wichita Regional is set to tip-off on July 30th at Charles Koch Arena.

To support the Wizards, you can visit https://www.thetournament.com/

Click on register and go through the registration process. Afterwards, click on ‘Wichita Wizards’ as your team and become a fan.

If the Wizards were to win the TBT Championship, fans of the team have an opportunity to win a share of $200,000.