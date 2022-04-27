GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Charity Classic is a women’s golf tournament that will be held at the Buffalo Dunes Golf Course this year from Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1.

This is the sixth tournament of the 2022 Epson Tour season and the only one in Kansas.

A total of 144 players will be competing for a $200,000 “purse,” a pool of prize money available to golfers in a professional tournament, in a 54-hole, stroke-play format with a cut to the top-60 players plus ties after 36 holes.

The starting time for the first groups on Friday and Saturday is 7:30 a.m. After every 11 minutes, the next group will begin. Groups will tee off at tee one and tee 10.

To view and/or download the First and Second Round Groupings, click here.

In addition, tournament attendees will be able to register to win a 4-day 3-night getaway to Sandestin, Florida and enjoy Miramar Beach.

Kathleen Scavo (Courtesy: Jim Bochenek)

Allyssa Ferrell (Courtesy: Jim Bochenek)

Beth Wu (Courtesy: Jim Bochenek)

In the community

Some of the Espon Tour members, including Alyaa Abdulghany, Leslie Cloots, Allyssa Ferrell, Kim Kaufman, Grace Kim and Alexa Pano, are hosting a golf clinic on Wednesday, April 27, for local high school players across southwest Kansas.

About Epson Tour

The Epson Tour, formerly known as the Symetra Tour, is the official qualifying tour of the LPGA Tour and is entering its 42nd competitive season this year.

The Tour’s mission is to prepare the world’s best female professional golfers for a successful career on the LPGA Tour.

In the last decade, the Epson Tour has grown from 15 tournaments and $1.6 million in prize money to $4.41 million awarded across 20+ events in 2022.

With more than 600 graduates and alumnae moving on to the LPGA Tour, former Epson Tour players have won 459 LPGA titles.

Past champions

Notable past champions in the Garden City Charity Classic include:

2021 — Lilia Vu, 2022 LPGA member

2019 — Alejandra Llaneza, a 2022 Epson Tour member

2015 — Vicky Hurst, a 2022 Epson Tour member

2014 — Min Lee, the inaugural champion

Tournament scoring records

Garden City Charity Classic scoring records are as follows:

Lowest 18-hole score: 63 (-9) by Mind Muangkhumsakul in 2019

Lowest 36-hole score: 132 (-12) by Dana Finkelstein in 2018

Lowest 54-hole score: 200 (-16) by Allyssa Ferrell in 2018

Lowest 72-hole score: 277 (-11) by Dana Finkelstein in 2016

Course information and setup

The course was designed in 1976 by architect Frank Hummel. It is currently being renovated by architects Zach Varty and Todd Clark.

New additions since last year’s Garden City Charity Classic include newly shaped and sodded greens and surrounds. Eighteen bunkers have also been renovated, and several box tees have been added.

The renovations are being done to improve playing conditions, save water and lowering inputs to manage the course.

The course is set in a sand dune habitat, which according to Buffalo Dunes Golf Course, makes for an interesting topography and requires a variety of shots. Due to drought in the region, native grasses are thinner than usual.

The course setup is 36-36, 72 par and 6,502 yards.

Turfgrass is as follows: