WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Newman Jets hung tight with the University of Mary in the first half, but the Marauders pulled ahead down the stretch for a 74-52 win Sunday in Fugate Gymnasium.

For the second straight game, Jets junior Tiffany Dortland led Newman in scoring. She finished with 16 points in the loss.

Next in action, the Jets head to Hays on Friday and Saturday to play Cameron University and St. Cloud State University.