Women’s pro soccer in Kansas City: Utah Royals FC to relocate back to KC, report says

HERRIMAN, UTAH – JULY 17: An NWSL logo sign before the quarterfinal match of the NWSL Challenge Cup between the Houston Dash and the Utah Royals FC at Zions Bank Stadium on July 17, 2020 in Herriman, Utah. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Utah Royals FC, of the National Women’s Soccer League, will relocate to Kansas City, according to a report from The Equalizer.

Sources with the report said players with Utah Royals FC were informed the franchise would relocate. The sale is expected to be done in the coming days, and the team is expected to be in Kansas City before the start of the 2021 season.

The ownership group includes Angie and Chris Long of Palner Square Capital. It also includes former professional soccer player and certified fitness trainer Brittany Matthews.

Matthews launched Brittany Lynne Fitness in 2019, offering training programs and fitness merchandise. Matthews is also the fiancée of Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The ownership group is expected to be the first majority-woman owned team in the league, according to the report.

Temporary plans include having the team play at T-Bones Stadium or potentially building a stadium near the old Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kansas.

This would not be the first foray in to the NWSL for Kansas City. FC Kansas City started play in the 2013 season and played in the Kansas City area until 2017.

FCKC won championships in both 2014 and 2015. US Women’s National Team Head Coach Vlatko Andonovski was the coach of FCKC for the duration of the team’s stay in Kansas City before the team ceased operations in 2017. All the player contracts were transferred over to the at-the-time expansion Utah Royals FC.