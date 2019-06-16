Woodland takes lead into final round of U.S. Open

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 15: Gary Woodland of the United States plays a shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 15, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) – Gary Woodland will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the U.S. Open.

Woodland narrowly missed a birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole to finish the third round at Pebble Beach with a score of 2-under 69 to get to 11 under for the tournament.

Justin Rose made his birdie putt at 18 to get to 3 under for the day and 10 under for the tournament.

Woodland took the lead in the tournament by shooting a 65 in the second round to tie the record for the lowest score for a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach and didn’t wilt a bit in the third round as he seeks his first major championship.

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka is in third place four shots back at 7 under along with Chez Reavie and Louis Oosthuizen. The 2011 champion Rory McIlroy is alone in sixth place at 6 under after shooting a 70.