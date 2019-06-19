WSU WBB 2019-20 Conference Pairings Announced

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The American Athletic Conference has announced the women’s basketball scheduling model and pairings for the 2019-20 season.

Each team will play five of its 11 conference opponents twice and six opponents once – three at home and three on the road.

Wichita State will face Cincinnati, Memphis and USF at home only; UCF, UConn and Houston on the road only; and ECU, SMU, Temple, Tulane and Tulsa in home-and-home action.

All 12 teams will compete in the 2020 American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The Championship is set to return to Mohegan Sun Arena for the seventh-straight year, with dates set for March 6-9, 2020.

The Shockers are coming off a 5-11 mark in their second season as members of The American.

The complete 2019-20 women’s basketball composite schedule with dates and times will be announced in late August.

Wichita State Conference Pairings

Home Only: Cincinnati, Memphis, USF

Away Only: UCF, UConn, Houston

Home & Away: ECU, SMU, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa