“I have never physically struck a player or colleague” — WSU’s Gregg Marshall releases statement

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – The Black Team extended its Wichita State Baseball Black and Yellow Fall World Series lead to 2-0 with an 11-9 triumph over the Yellow Team Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field. Seth Stroh, Paxton Wallace and Corrigan Bartlett each tallied three hits and a pair of RBIs, pacing Black at the plate. Stroh (triple) and Wallace (two doubles) both recorded extra base hits in the contest. Ryan Stuempfig (1-0) earned the victory on the mound after recording a strikeout in three innings. Garrett Kocis compiled a game-best four hits, including a double and homer, and Couper Cornblum had a double and drove in a game-best four runs, leading Yellow. Connery Peters (0-1) took the loss after giving up five earned runs with a pair of Ks in three innings of work. Game three was suspended Tuesday with the contest tied, 3-3, heading to the top of the ninth inning. It will resume Friday, Oct. 16, followed by game four of the series. Both contests are closed to the Public. The final game of the series on Saturday, Oct. 17, is open to fans, and will start at 1 p.m. Masks are required to be worn, and capacity is limited to 2,000.