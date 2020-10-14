“I have never physically struck a player or colleague” — WSU’s Gregg Marshall releases statement

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University’s Men’s Head Basketball Coach Gregg Marshall released the following statement Tuesday.
A recent report by The Athletic claims that Wichita State University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Gregg Marshall is under investigation by the university for his behavior toward current and former players. The article cites unnamed sources that claim allegations including physical and verbal abuse by Marshall against a player and staff member. The report claimed that Marshall punched a now-former player and put his hands around the neck of a staff member.
