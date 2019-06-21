WSU’s Markis McDuffie to play in Summer League with the Pacers

WICHITA, KS – MARCH 04: Markis McDuffie #32 of the Wichita State Shockers drives to the basket against Jacob Evans #1 of the Cincinnati Bearcats during the first half on March 4, 2018 at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

(KSNW) -Wichita State Shocker Markis McDuffie will takes his talents to the next level playing for the Indiana Pacers Summer League team. McDuffie took to his Instagram to thank the organization for the opportunity. The star forward averaged 18.2 points per game this season.

McDuffie had a pretty busy summer working out with teams like the Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers. Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks and Orlando Magic.

The WSU Shocker also participated in the Portsmouth Invitational back in April. McDuffie scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help lead his team to winning the championship game.