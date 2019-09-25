WSU’s Men’s Basketball team opens up in-season practice

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After a season that saw the Wichita State Men’s basketball team battle in post conference play, many were eager to see these guys get back on the court and gear up for the new season.

Today marked the first official in-season practice for the Shockers. This year, five freshman and one junior college player join a team that saw an NIT run all the way to Madison Square Garden. So far, head coach Gregg Marshall isn’t have as many challenges getting these new guys adjusted to the team like last year.

“This group basketball wise has really picked things up well. And hopefully with adding their talent now and their understanding of what they’re doing you won’t see quite as slow of start as you did last year,” says Marshall.