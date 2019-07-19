KSN Summer Road Trip

Tuesday: Hoisington

Summer Road Trip
Posted: / Updated:

We will be at the park on Main Street between 1st and 2nd around 3:15 p.m.

Hoisington has about 2,500 residents. It has several unique celebrations of art and history, including a sundial on the city building that was added as part of the Works Projects Administration. The wetlands in the area bring visitors who enjoy the nature of central Kansas.

Barton County is named for Clara Barton, the founder of the Red Cross, as is the hospital in Hoisington.

Things to do in Hoisington:

Community & Government:

Sponsors: Clara Barton Hospital, Nex-Tech Wireless

Take a picture and upload it to the  Summer Road Trip Photo Contest!

