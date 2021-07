WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- The Sunflower Summer program is a program funded by federal COVID-19 money to offer summer enrichment activities for Kansas Students. They have released a new app which makes finding fun activities easier for Kansas parents.

“This is a win-win for Kansas students and Kansas attractions,” said Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson. “The Sunflower Summer program can help enrich summer learning and is an excellent opportunity for students and families to go on educational adventures together while supporting nearly 70 Kansas attractions.”