WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Summer Road Trip will end the 2023 tour of Kansas back home in Wichita. We will arrive in the Old Town area around 3 p.m. on Friday, June 16.
Join us during the afternoon, and feel free to watch as we go live on KSN News at 5 and 6 on Friday, June 16.
More details about the visit and the town are coming soon.
Things to see around Wichita:
- Botanica
- Exploration Place
- Kansas Aviation Museum
- Keeper of the Plains
- Mid-America All-Indian Museum
- Museum of World Treasures
- Old Cowtown Museum
- Old Town District
- Sedgwick County Zoo
- Tanganyika Wildlife Park
- The Kansas African American Museum
- Wichita Art Museum
- Wichita Public Library
- Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
Community & Government:
- City of Wichita
- Sedgwick County
- The Chamber – Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce
- Visit Wichita
- Greater Wichita Partnership
- Wichita Public Schools
- Wichita State University
- WSU Tech
- Friends University
- Newman University
