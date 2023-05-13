WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The next KSN Summer Road Trip is just around the corner, and we need your help to make sure it’s a success. Our KSN crew will be stopping to say hello to viewers in almost 20 towns. They want to highlight the great things to do and see, but they need your input. We’re looking for favorite tourist spots, restaurants and coffee shops.

Here’s the list:

Monday, June 12

Marion 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

McPherson 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Live during KSN News at Noon)

Concordia 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Salina 4:30 p.m. (Live on KSN News at 5 and 6)

Tuesday, June 13

Ellinwood 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Great Bend 10:45 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Live on KSN News at Noon)

Ness City 2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Ellis 4:15 p.m. (Live during KSN News at 5 and 6)

Wednesday, June 14

Hoxie 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Hill City 10:45 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Live on KSN News at Noon)

Dighton 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Scott City 4 p.m. (Live on KSN News at 5 and 6)

Thursday, June 15

Ulysses 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Dodge City 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Live during KSN News at Noon)

Coldwater 2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Greensburg 3:45 p.m. (Live on KSN News at 5 and 6)

Friday, June 16

Stafford 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Newton 11:15 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Live on KSN News at Noon)

Wichita

If you have an idea about the best stops in these towns, send an email to roadtrip@ksn.com. We would love to hear from you.

Until then, the exact locations are still in the works. We will update this story as we get more information about where you can meet our team. Sadly, a few stops will be brief, but our crew will want to meet as many of you as possible.