WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The next KSN Summer Road Trip is just around the corner, and we need your help to make sure it’s a success. Our KSN crew will be stopping to say hello to viewers in more than 20 towns. They want to highlight the great things to do and see, but they need your input. We’re looking for favorite tourist spots, restaurants and coffee shops.

Here’s the list.

Sunday, July 17

Eureka 1-1:45 p.m.

Augusta 2:45-3:30 p.m

Winfield 4:15 p.m. (Live during the 5 p.m. news)

Monday, July 18

Pratt (Live during the morning news, no availability for meet and greet)

Larned 9-9:45 a.m.

Dodge City 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Live during the noon news)

Ashland 2-2:45 p.m.

Liberal 4:15 p.m. (Live on KSN News at 5 and 6)

Tuesday, July 19

Liberal (Live during the morning news, no availability for meet and greet)

Lakin 9:30-10:15 a.m.

Garden City 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Live during the noon news)

Sharon Springs 3-3:45 p.m. CDT/2-2:45 p.m. MDT

Goodland 4:15 CDT/3:15 MDT (Live during the 5 and 6 newscasts)

Wednesday, July 20

Goodland (Live during the morning news, no availability for meet and greet)

Norton 10-10:45 a.m.

Hill City 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (Live during the noon news)

Plainville 1:45-2:30 p.m.

Ellis 3:15-4 p.m.

Hays 4:30 p.m. (Live on KSN News at 5 and 6)

Thursday, July 21

Hays (Live during the morning news, no availability for meet and greet)

Great Bend 9:15-10 a.m.

Lyons 10:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. (Live at noon)

Salina 2-2:45 p.m.

Hutchinson 4 p.m. (Live during 5 and 6 newscasts)

If you have an idea about the best stops in these towns, send an email to roadtrip@ksn.com. We would love to hear from you.

Until then, the exact locations are still in the works. We will update this story as we get more information about where you can meet our team. Sadly, a few stops will be brief, but our crew will want to meet as many of you as possible.