KSN Summer Road Trip Itinerary

Come out and see the KSN crew on our Summer Road Trip! We will be heading out visiting many towns around Kansas on the week of July 12-16, highlighting the great things to do in communities across Kansas and telling stories along the way.

Arrival times are approximate and may be impacted by our travel schedule. We have a lot of stops to make on our road trip so our stops will be brief. Don’t be late to come say hi and snap a picture with the KSN team and upload it to Connect 3 Now!

Here’s a breakdown of when and where you can find us.

Day 1: Monday, July 12

9:00 a.m. – Hutchinson

We are starting our day with a stop at the Chester I. Lewis Plaza, 15 E. 1st Street. We will be there for about an hour.

11:15 a.m. – Peabody

We will be on Walnut, between 1st and 2nd Streets, in the Historic Downtown while we broadcast live for our noon show. Come visit before we leave around 1 p.m.

2:15 p.m. – Marquette

We will be downtown in the 100 block of Washington for about an hour. Come by and say hi.

4:15 p.m. – Abilene

We will finish up Monday at Little Ike Park, 324 N. Spruce, Abilene, around 4:15, sharing stories during our 5 & 6 p.m. newscasts.

Day 2: Tuesday, July 13

8:45 a.m. – Salina

Our first stop Tuesday morning will be at Pioneer Hall at Kansas Wesleyan University, 100 E. Claflin Ave.

11:30 a.m. – Great Bend

In Great Bend, you can find us at Jack Kilby Square, 1400 Main Street during the mid-day shows.

2:00 p.m. – Russell

Come join us at the Russell County Historical Society, 331 N. Kansas St.

4:00 p.m. – Hays

We wrap up Tuesday with a stop at Fort Hays State University Center for Student Success, 600 Park St. Come by and say hello while we report live during our early evening newscasts.

Day 3: Wednesday, July 14

11:00 a.m. – Colby

Wednesday takes us to Colby’s Fike Park, 165 Fike Park St. Stop by and watch as we go live on KSN News at Noon and Good Day Kansas!

3:00 p.m. – Cimarron

In Cimarron, join us in the high school parking lot, 400 N. 5th Street. We’ll be there for about 45 minutes.

4:15 p.m. – Garden City

The last stop of the day will be Garden Rapids at the Big Pool, 5th and Finnup Drive. Join us as we report live during our newscasts.

Day 4: Thursday, July 15

9:00 a.m. – Liberal

We start off Thursday in Liberal. Come see us at Baker Arts Center, 623 N. Pershing Ave.

11:30 a.m. – Dodge City

We’ll be at the Boot Hill Museum, 500 W. Wyatt Earp Blvd. around 11:30 a.m. We’ll continue telling stories during our noon newscast.

2:30 p.m. – St. John

We’ll be at the Downtown City Square, 115 E. 4th Avenue, for about an hour.

4:15 p.m. – Pratt

We’ll be at Lemon Park on South Pine Street to end our day and share our reports from our stops that day.

Day 5: Friday, July 16

9:00 a.m. – Pretty Prairie

Friday morning starts with a stop at the city offices in Pretty Prairie, 119 W. Main Street.

11:15 a.m. – Newton

Come join us in downtown Newton, 600 block of N. Main Street. We’ll be live for our mid-day shows.

2:00 p.m. – El Dorado

In El Dorado, we’ll be stopping by East Park, 100 S. Woodland, for about an hour.

4:00 p.m. – Haysville

We wrap up our week at the new Dorner Park, 400 W. 79th Street South, Haysville. Come down and give us a wave as we wrap up our live reports.

