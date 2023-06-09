CONCORDIA, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Summer Road Trip plans to arrive in Concordia by 2:30 p.m. on Monday, June 12. We will be at Broadway Plaza, 600 Broadway Street, until 3:30 p.m. We want to meet as many people as possible, so stop by and say hello.

The city has some fun items planned:

BYOB — Bring your own Bumbershoot (umbrella). There will be a Bumbershoot parade after the KSN News team leaves.

There will also be bubbles for kids, treats at the concession stand, and a photo booth.

The town is the county seat of Cloud County. It boasts a “thriving community college, brand new hospital, successful school system, sports complex, airport, and a historic downtown.”

Concordia has a population of just over 5,100. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income is $48,333.

Things to do and places to visit in Concordia:

