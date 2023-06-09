CONCORDIA, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Summer Road Trip plans to arrive in Concordia by 2:30 p.m. on Monday, June 12. We will be at Broadway Plaza, 600 Broadway Street, until 3:30 p.m. We want to meet as many people as possible, so stop by and say hello.
The city has some fun items planned:
- BYOB — Bring your own Bumbershoot (umbrella). There will be a Bumbershoot parade after the KSN News team leaves.
- There will also be bubbles for kids, treats at the concession stand, and a photo booth.
The town is the county seat of Cloud County. It boasts a “thriving community college, brand new hospital, successful school system, sports complex, airport, and a historic downtown.”
Concordia has a population of just over 5,100. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income is $48,333.
Things to do and places to visit in Concordia:
- Broadway Plaza – Gateway to downtown shopping and entertainment
- The Brown Grand Opera House
- Cloud County Historical Society Museum
- National Orphan Train Complex
- Orphan Train Statue Stroll
- Sisters of St. Joseph Nazareth Convent
- Whole Wall Mural – The longest sculpted brick mural in the U.S.
- POW Camp Concordia
- Boston Corbett dugout
- Frank Carlson Library
- Oilwell Hill – Listed as one of the premier sunset viewing spots in Kansas
Community & Government:
- City of Concordia
- Cloud County
- Cloud County Tourism
- Concordia Chamber of Commerce
- Concordia Public Schools, USD 333
- Cloud County Community College
Sponsors:
Take a picture and upload it to the Summer Road Trip Photo Contest for your chance to win a road trip prize pack from SCHEELS!