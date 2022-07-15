DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Summer Road Trip aims for Dodge City on Monday. The KSN News team should arrive around 11 a.m. Our first stop will be by the El Capitan Statue at 510 N. Second Avenue. Please, stop by so we can say hello.

We’ll broadcast live during KSN News at Noon. The crew will move to Boot Hill Museum during the show. They have to be back on the road by 1 p.m.

Dodge City is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. A good time to be there will be during the annual Dodge City Days Celebration, July 28-Aug. 7.

The town has a population of 27,788. It is the county seat of Ford County. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income in Dodge City is $52,654.

Dodge City is among the most famous city names in Kansas, reminding visitors about Kansas’ Wild West history.

Before it was settled, the area was home to Kiowa, Cheyenne and other Plains tribes. Then came wagon trains full of settlers along the Santa Fe Trail. Fort Dodge was built in 1865 to help protect the wagon trains.

In 1871, a ranger built a sod house five miles from the fort. Buffalo hunters and traders would frequently stop at the home. It became the first building in the town of Dodge City, founded one year later. With the railroad’s arrival, more businesses came, including stores, a dance hall, and a saloon next to the sod house.

But Dodge City did not have law enforcement. Fights between soldiers, railroad workers, buffalo hunters and others would lead to shootings. Men would die with their boots on. That is why the cemetery became known as Boot Hill.

The town eventually hired law officers, and their names became famous – Bat Masterson, Wyatt Earp, Bill Tilghman, and Charlie Bassett.

Their legacy and that of the cattle drives became fodder for the entertainment industry. Movies, books and television shows inspire thousands of people every year to visit the Boot Hill Museum and Front Street, where you can find live reenactments.

Present-day Dodge City provides economic and entertainment options for many in southwest Kansas. The livestock industry provides many jobs for those in the community. In addition, one of four state-owned casinos is in Dodge City, the Boot Hill Casino.

