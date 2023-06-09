MARION, Kan. (KSNW) — The first stop on the KSN Summer Road Trip is Marion. We will get to the Marion City Library, 101 Library St., around 9 a.m. on Monday, June 12. We would love to meet as many people as possible before we get back on the road at 10 a.m.

If you stop by, this is some of the fun that is planned:

A bounce house, firetruck spray, snow machine, bubble stations, live music, and face painting

Popsicles and chocolates at Elgin Hotel.

Sample pastries and purchase breakfast burritos at Chef’s Plate at Parlour 1886.

The town’s first residents were settlers who arrived in covered wagons in 1860. A surveyor in Emporia pointed them to the area, calling it the best land in the territory. The town didn’t get a name until it got a post office in 1862. It was first called Marion Centre. It dropped “Centre” and became Marion in 1882.

Railroads brought lots of people to the town. In 1880, the population was almost 12,500.

These days, the town has about 2,000 residents. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income is just over $50,000.

Marion calls itself “the town between two lakes.” Marion Reservoir is northwest of town. Marion County Park Lake is southeast.

Things to do and places to visit in Marion:

Community & Government:

