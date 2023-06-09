MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Summer Road Trip team will arrive in McPherson around 11 a.m. on Monday, June 12. We will be at McPherson Water Park, 511 N. Lakeside Drive. Say hi and watch as we go live on KSN News at Noon.

In addition to the KSN team, there will also be other activities:

Free sunglasses, free Dairy Queen ice cream, and free water park admission from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sign up to win a family water park pass and T-shirts.

A police car, firetruck, and local community leaders will be there.

The town was founded in 1872 and named after James Birdseye McPherson, a general for the Union during the Civil War.

The town leaders wanted McPherson to be named the state capitol. In 1887, they laid out a 160-acre “Capitol Hill” and made their pitch. But Topeka got the honor.

Prosperity came to McPherson as the railroads extended to the city in 1879. And in the 1920s, the discovery of oil helped the town through the Great Depression.

The City says the town has developed into “one of the most industrialized small communities in the nation.” It is also says McPherson is ranked “among the top agricultural centers of Kansas.

The town currently has just over 14,000 residents. The U.S. Census Bureau says the median household income is $59,610.

Things to do and places to visit in McPherson:

Community & Government:

Take a picture and upload it to the Summer Road Trip Photo Contest for your chance to win a road trip prize pack from SCHEELS!