Monday: Peabody

PEABODY, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Summer Road Trip will roll into town around 11:15 a.m. Monday, July 12. We will be in the historic downtown, on Walnut between 1st and 2nd Streets.
You are welcome to stop by and say “hi” and watch the live broadcast of our noon shows.
Vital statistics
- Population: 1,384
- Population (surrounding area): 1,544
- County population: 13,361
Things to check out in Peabody:
- Peabody Township Library, 214 N. Walnut – A Carnegie Library and the first free library in Kansas
- The Sunflower Theatre, 114 N. Walnut – Restoring a historic theatre
- Peabody City Park, west end of Second Street – The Kansas State Fair was held here in 1885
- Santa Fe Park, south end of Walnut – The park is also the site of the Doyle Valley Farmer’s Market held every Saturday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., from Memorial Day to Labor Day
- Sunday Cruise – An event for bikes and hot rods that takes place every fourth Sunday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., from April through October
Community & Government: