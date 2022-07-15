PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) — Good morning, Pratt! The KSN Road Trip will arrive in your town on Sunday evening, but it will be too late to meet anyone. So, please, stop by to say hi as we go live Monday morning from N’Cahoots Coffee, 210 S. Main. We will be there starting around 6 until about 7 a.m.

The town has a population of around 6,600 and is the county seat of Pratt County. The town and the county are named for Caleb Pratt. He moved from Massachusetts to Lawrence, Kansas, and took an active role in politics. Pratt served in the Kansas Infantry and died in the Battle of Wilson’s Creek, near Springfield, Missouri.

As with many other Kansas communities, agriculture and the railroad helped build the town and its economy. Present-day Pratt is more diversified, with agriculture, the oil industry, manufacturing, health care, transportation and logistics. The U.S. Census Bureau says the median household income is $52,243.

A roadside attraction is the dual water towers, labeled hot and cold. You can learn about Kansas wildlife at the Kansas Wildlife and Parks Education Center. During World War II, the Pratt Army Air Field trained B-29 crews, and the city honors their service and sacrifice at a memorial and museum.

