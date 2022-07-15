AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — Hello, Augusta! The KSN Summer Road Trip‘s second stop on Sunday is the Downtown Depot, 618 State Street. We should arrive by 2:45 p.m. We would love to say hi to our Butler County viewers, so please, stop by for a visit.

Go! Augusta asks residents to make “Welcome to Augusta” signs and be at the Frisco Depot at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Dairy Queen will provide a Star Kiss to the first 100 people. Go! Augusta will be taking pictures for its social media and weekly update.

We should be at the depot until about 3:30 p.m.

Augusta is about 10 miles from Wichita’s east side. It has a population of 9,256. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, most residents (26.2%) are employed in education and health care services, but a lot of people (17.1%) work in manufacturing. The median household income is $52,274.

Augusta sits at the junction of the Whitewater and Walnut rivers. Native Americans, primarily the Osage, found the land perfect for hunting and fishing. C.N. James built a log home in 1868 to serve as a trading post. He named the settlement after his wife, Augusta.

Train service arrived in the 1880s, and the area economy grew through livestock, agriculture, and eventually oil and natural gas discoveries in Butler County.

Augusta’s Historic Theatre was one of the first to have neon lights inside and out. Being art deco style, the walls and ceiling tiles are hand-painted. The theatre is used for concerts and movies.

“It’s amazing to have this here in Augusta. For something to have lasted this long in a small town, you know this is a great town, we’re growing, they’re working really hard to expand and bring more things into town and to be able to have this in the middle of downtown where everybody can see it, it’s just wonderful,” Stephanie Cole, Augusta Arts Council vice president.

Another unique attraction is the Twisted Oz Motorcycle Museum. It is the brainchild of Kelly Modline and Jerry Ottaway. The motorcycle enthusiasts combined their collections to share with people all over the world.

“He seen all the antiques and everything, and he said I always wanted to open a museum, a motorcycle museum, and I said well, it wouldn’t be any good cuz you’re going to lose money with them. Anyway, he talked me into it,” Jerry Ottaway, Twisted Oz Motorcycle Museum, said.

Some of the bikes date back to 1905. In six years, 35,000 people have visited. It is open Fridays through Sundays but will open for tours during the week. Admission is free.

Augusta is home to Kansas’s tallest playground. The course has a 30-foot tower and a 30-foot slide. It was built in memory of Dalton Palmer, who died in an ATV crash.

Things to do in Augusta:

Community & Government: