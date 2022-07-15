EUREKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Summer Road Trip 2022 heads east for its first stop. We’ll be in Eureka around 1 p.m. on Sunday. Please, join us at the Greenwood Hotel, Third and Main. We love to meet viewers and find out what interests them. We’ll have to be back on the road around 1:45 p.m.

Eureka is situated in the beautiful Flint Hills. Its population is 2,332. The town is the county seat of Greenwood County, which has a population of 6,016, down from a high of 19,235 in 1930.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 36% of the community is employed in either education or health care. The median household income is $34,329.

The town has overcome two tornadoes in the past six years. On July 7, 2016, an EF-3 tornado touched down northwest of the city. It weakened, and an EF-2 tornado hit Eureka. It was on the ground for more than three miles and had a maximum width of 150 yards. No one was hurt, but the twister destroyed some homes and buildings.

On June 26, 2018, an EF-3 tornado hit the town. It started southwest of Eureka and moved northeast, hitting some of the same area that was hit in 2016. The 2018 tornado was on the ground for eight and a half miles and had a maximum width of 500 yards. Eight people were injured. The storm damaged 167 homes, 20 businesses, and the school and athletic complex.

A group called the Eureka Foundation promotes the town and encourages people to make their homes in the Flint Hills. EurekaKansas.com offers a newcomer’s guide, information about schools, the library, town events, and even jobs. Eureka has joined the Kansas Main Street Program, which targets downtown districts in an effort to preserve and revitalize them.

“It is the heart of the town, especially a town that’s kinda small like ours. We’re rural America, and this is the heart of our town, and so it is extremely vital,” Miranda Colangelo, Eureka Main Street Board president, said.

“If we all, you know, pitch in a little bit, our town could be so much, you know, improved so much it already is. We’re all just taking pride in it,” Heidi Boone, Eureka Main Street Board vice president, said.

“We have so much positive energy going on right now. Our theme is come find us, and we feel like people are,” Heather Fuesz, Eureka Main Street director, said.

