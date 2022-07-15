WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Summer Road Trip should make it to Winfield by about 4:15 p.m. on Sunday. The KSN News team would love to meet as many Cowley County viewers as possible, so stop by for a visit. We will broadcast live on KSN News at 5 from Island Park, 200 Main Street, before we have to hit the road.

Winfield, about 40 miles southeast of Wichita, is between the Walnut River and Timber Creek and is part of the Flint Hills. The town has 11,777 residents and is the county seat of Cowley County. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income is $48,027.

According to VisitWinfield.com, the land was purchased from Chetopah, Chief of the Osage, in 1870. Colonel E.C. Manning chose the area for its beauty, water, fertile soil, and wildlife. Just a short walk from downtown Winfield, there is a trail first used by Native Americans, then settlers. It was the Old California Trail.

The town really started to grow in the 1870s, and it blossomed with the arrival of the railroad in 1879. Oil exploration and the discovery of helium near Dexter added to Winfield’s economy after World War I.

The town survived the Great Depression, and World War II brought another opportunity. The War Department took over the airport and built Strother Field. The area became home to aviation cadets and their families. The field closed at the end of the war.

After the war, Winfield expanded with new businesses. People also began to recognize the town as a music city. The community hosts the Walnut Valley Festival National Flat-Picking Championships. The event draws bluegrass and flat-pick guitar musicians and fans from across the country.

Here are other things to do around Winfield:

Community & Government:

Sponsor: