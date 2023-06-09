COLDWATER, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Summer Road Trip looks forward to our visit to Coldwater. The KSN crew should arrive at Heritage Park, Main and New York, around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 15. We hope to visit with a lot of people before we have to be back on the road at 3:15 p.m.

A history of the town says that a group of men from Harper County wanted to create a town that would be the county seat of Comanche County. They established Coldwater and succeeded in making it the county seat.

Coldwater has a population of about 690. The U.S. Census Bureau says the median household income is about $43,400.

Things to see around Coldwater:

Lake Coldwater, May 2023 (KSN Photo)

Community & Government:

Take a picture and upload it to the Summer Road Trip Photo Contest for your chance to win a road trip prize pack from SCHEELS!