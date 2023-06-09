GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The fourth day of our KSN Summer Road Trip starts in Garden City. Join us at Patrick Dugan’s Coffee House, 301 N. Main, on Thursday, June 15. We’ll be live from 6 a.m. until 7 a.m. on Kansas Today.

The town of Garden City was founded in 1878. It went through an economic boom in the 1880s after the railroad agreed to put in a switch station. According to the Finney County website, passenger trains would arrive daily, and most passengers would disembark in Garden City. As a result, there was always a line at the land office. In addition, the town had nine lumber yards, 13 drug stores, and two newspapers.

Garden City eventually became the county seat of Finney County. The town has more than 28,151 residents, many from different backgrounds. The city website says more than 20 languages are spoken in the Garden City school system. The blend of cultures makes the town a true melting pot of diversity.

The agricultural industry is essential to the town. Significant employers include Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc., the school district, St. Catherine Hospital, the community college, and the county. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income is $59,331.

Garden City offers various shopping, entertainment and economic opportunities to those living in Garden City and surrounding small communities.

The Lee Richardson Zoo and Buffalo Dunes Golf Course are among the attractions that bring visitors to the area.

Things to do around Garden City:

Community & Government:

