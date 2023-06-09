GREENSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) — It will be great to see how Greensburg has grown since our last visit. Our news team should arrive around 3:45 p.m. at the Big Well Museum, 315 S. Sycamore Street. We’ll go live from the town during KSN News at 5 and 6. Come say hello.

Greensburg’s resilience is known worldwide after the first-recorded EF 5 tornado hit the town on May 7, 2007, nearly wiping out the entire town. But the community refused to let Mother Nature destroy the city. Determined to return, Greensburg chose to rebuild greenly, with environmentally friendly and sustainable practices.

Before the tornado, the town was best known for housing the largest hand-dug well. Today the history of the well and the town’s reconstruction are featured at the museum.

