Salina has 46,889 residents and is the county seat of Saline County. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income is $49,870.
Salina got its start in the 1860s as a regional trade hub between Native Americans and immigrants from the East.
The aviation history of Salina started with the Smoky Hill Army Airfield (later the Smoky Hill Air Force Base) in World War II, with B-17s and B-29s stationed there. Later named the Schilling Air Force Base, it was closed in the mid-1960s. Now the Salina Airport, its long runway made history with Steve Fossett’s Global Flyer mission.
Salina is at the heart of major traffic through Kansas, at the intersection of I-70 and I-135. Salina’s love of arts and music is clear in its sculpture tour, murals, theatres and entertainment venues.
Things to do in Salina:
- Visit Salina
- Salina Community Theatre
- Stiefel Theatre
- The Garage Fueled by Salina Educational Automotive Museum of America
- Cozy Inn
- Salina Chamber of Commerce
- Salina Sculpture Tour
- Salina Public Parks
- Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park
- Smoky Hill Museum
- Rolling Hills Zoo
- Tony’s Pizza Event Center
- Salina Art Center
- Yesteryear Museum
- Smoky Hill River Festival – 2023 festival will be June 8-11
Community & Government:
Notable events, people & heritage:
- Astronaut Steve Hawley
- Governor Bill Graves (1995-2003)
- Steve Fossett’s Global Flyer, solo non-stop flight around the world; Steve Fossett sets around-the-world record
- Actors Tyrees Allen and George Murdock
- One of the locations for the 1956 movie “Picnic”
