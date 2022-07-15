SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Summer Road Trip is pleased to make another stop in Salina. We will be in the area of Santa Fe and Ash Street from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Come by and say hello.

Salina has 46,889 residents and is the county seat of Saline County. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income is $49,870.

Salina got its start in the 1860s as a regional trade hub between Native Americans and immigrants from the East.

The aviation history of Salina started with the Smoky Hill Army Airfield (later the Smoky Hill Air Force Base) in World War II, with B-17s and B-29s stationed there. Later named the Schilling Air Force Base, it was closed in the mid-1960s. Now the Salina Airport, its long runway made history with Steve Fossett’s Global Flyer mission.

Salina is at the heart of major traffic through Kansas, at the intersection of I-70 and I-135. Salina’s love of arts and music is clear in its sculpture tour, murals, theatres and entertainment venues.

