This town has a fascinating history which includes picking up all the buildings and moving them three miles west to the current location.

Ulysses was established in 1873 and named after Ulysses S. Grant. The population grew over the years, and when Grant County was established in 1887, Ulysses wanted to be the county seat. But so did the town of Tilden, which was later renamed Appomattox.

A fight began between the two towns, continuing even after residents voted for Ulysses. Both towns accused the other of buying votes. Historians say that Ulysses bonded its citizens to $36,000 to pay for the votes.

Ulysses kept the title of county seat but went “deeply into debt.” By 1909, there was concern that the entire townsite would be lost to foreclosure. So, the citizens moved the town. They loaded all the buildings, except for a masonry school, onto skids and moved several miles to the town’s current location. The Edwards Hotel was cut into three sections for the move. It is the only one of the buildings that still exists.

After the move, deeds to the “Old Ulysses” lots went back to the bondholders. While the new location was initially called “New Ulysses,” it became Ulysses in 1921.

The 1920s also brought the discovery of the Hugoton natural gas field, which helped the Ulysses economy.

Currently, almost 5,800 people live in Ulysses. The U.S. Census Bureau says the median household income is about $54,800.

