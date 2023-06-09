ELLINWOOD, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Summer Road Trip crew should get to Ellinwood around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13. Come visit us at Wolf Park, 200 N. Main. We hope to visit with a lot of people before we have to leave at 10:30 a.m.

The town was named after Colonel John Ellinwood. A lot of German immigrants settled in the town.

The U.S. Census Bureau puts Ellinwood’s population at just over 2,000. It also shows that the median household income is $44,881.

One of the favorite tourist attractions is the underground tunnels. In the 1800s, all the businesses for men, or deemed not fit for ladies, like saloons and gambling halls, went underground.

Things to do in Ellinwood:

Community & Government:

Sponsors:

