We wrap up our week at Island Park in Winfield around 4 p.m. Come down and give us a wave as we wrap up our live reports.

About 12,000 people live in Winfield, the county seat of Cowley County. The community is well known for its love of music, hosting the Walnut Valley Festival, that draws bluegrass and flat-pick guitar musicians and fans from across the country. Outdoor recreation abounds in the area, including the Cowley County Fishing Lake, near Dexter.