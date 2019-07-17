Tuesday: Minneapolis

Our first stop Tuesday morning will be at Rock City Park at 1051 Ivy Rd. in Minneapolis. We will be there around 8:30 a.m.
Minneapolis, Kansas has a population of about 1,700 in Ottawa County. It’s home to Rock City, a registered national landmark with 200 huge Dakota sandstone concretions.
Things to do in Minneapolis:
- Rock City, Kansas Geological Survey on Rock City
- Ottawa County Historical Society
- George Washington Carver: Born in Missouri (National Monument) spent many years living in Kansas, includi including Minneapolis (Museum Exhibit) & Ft. Scott.
- Minneapolis Recreation & Parks
Community & Government: