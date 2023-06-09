DIGHTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Summer Road Trip crew looks forward to visiting Dighton. We should arrive at Dighton City Park around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14. We hope to see as many people as possible before leaving at 3:30.

The town was founded in 1879. It was named after a surveyor.

Dighton has a population of just under 1,000 and is proud to be called a small town. It boasts a strong sense of community, shared values, a comfortable feeling, and beautiful sunrises and sunsets.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income is $40,776. Dighton is the county seat of Lane County.

