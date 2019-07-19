Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Politics
Don’t Miss This
Most Wanted
Photo Galleries
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Police investigating concerning calls to local real estate group
Top Stories
Wichita restaurant owner embraces heat, humidity
Partnership in Butler Co., allows Andover firefighters a chance to beat the heat
Police asking for help after four Wichita businesses are burglarized
Illegal dumping posing problems at El Dorado compost landfill
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Top Stories
Competitive Drive: Former Shocker named Derby Hall of Famer
Top Stories
Royals hold off White Sox 6-5 to sweep 4-game series
Top Stories
WSU finalizes non-conference hoops schedule
Broncos out to forge new identity following owner’s death
Bill Self named Kansan of the Year
Royals send struggling White Sox to sixth straight loss
Community
Community Calendar
Summer Road Trip
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Give a Little
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Good Day Kansas
Report It!
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Meet The KSN Team
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday: Hays
Summer Road Trip
Posted:
Jul 19, 2019 / 12:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 19, 2019 / 12:01 AM CDT
Come join us at the Downtown Pavilion at 10th and Main around 10 a.m.
Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather